Headinvest LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $241.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.38 and its 200 day moving average is $281.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.97 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

