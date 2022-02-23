Headinvest LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,004,000.

TMFC stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

