Headinvest LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

