Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Head to Head Analysis

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health and Happiness (H&H) International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commerzbank 0 7 3 0 2.30

Commerzbank has a consensus target price of $9.53, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. Given Commerzbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commerzbank is more favorable than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Profitability

This table compares Health and Happiness (H&H) International and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank -27.68% -10.41% -0.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health and Happiness (H&H) International and Commerzbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank $12.73 billion 0.99 -$3.28 billion N/A N/A

Health and Happiness (H&H) International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerzbank.

Risk and Volatility

Health and Happiness (H&H) International has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerzbank beats Health and Happiness (H&H) International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers. Its Probiotic Supplements segment offers probiotic supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers. The company's Adult Nutrition and Care Products segment provides vitamins, health supplements, and skincare and sports nutrition products for adults. Its Other Pediatric Products segment produces dried baby food and nutrition supplements, and baby care products. The Pet Nutrition and Care products segment comprises the production of food, health supplements, and bone broth products for pets. It is also involved in the research, development, and processing of meat, fruit, and vegetable powder and candy; research, development, manufacture, and sale of health products and nutritional foods; organic baby foods and baby care products; and wholesale, retail, import, and export of nutritional food and personal care products for infants. In addition, it engages in the trading and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skincare, and sports nutrition products for adults; financing and other businesses; and provision of online sales, software, and information technology services, as well as packaging services. It offers its products under the Biostime, Swisse, Dodie, Good GoÃ»t, Solid Gold, and Aurelia Probiotic Skincare brands. The company was formerly known as Biostime International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited in June 2017. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Biostime Pharmaceuticals (China) Limited.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management. The Corporate Clients segment includes credit products and financing solutions for mid-size corporate clients, international corporations, and financial institutions. The Others and Consolidation segment contains the income and expenses which are not attributable to the business segments. The company was founded on February 26, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

