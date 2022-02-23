Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,137. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 163,908 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 140,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America.

