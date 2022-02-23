Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,137. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 163,908 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 140,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.