Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HL opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.
