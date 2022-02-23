Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HL opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 957,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 743,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

