Hellenic Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00284438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

