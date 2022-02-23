Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after buying an additional 562,381 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth approximately $10,097,240,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $8,759,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $6,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

