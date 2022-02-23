Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

HSY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $202.57. 919,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock valued at $206,868,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 574,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

