Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $103,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

HXL stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 284.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

