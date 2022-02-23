HighTower Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 62,248 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 489,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 331,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

