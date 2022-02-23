HighTower Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FORM. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

