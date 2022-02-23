HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Creative Planning raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

MUI opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.