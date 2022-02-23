HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.97. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 85,932 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $752.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

