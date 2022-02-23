Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 13,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter.

About Holly Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

