Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

HEP stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

