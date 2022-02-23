Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

