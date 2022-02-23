Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

Shares of HD traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.90. 103,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $327.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

