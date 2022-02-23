Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.65.
Shares of HMPT opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1.60.
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
