Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of HMPT opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

