Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

