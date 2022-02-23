Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.78.
NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
