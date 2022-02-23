Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $180.94

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $180.94 and last traded at $182.56, with a volume of 4008117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

