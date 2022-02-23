Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.