H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.
HR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th.
HR.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.95. The company had a trading volume of 813,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.48. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
