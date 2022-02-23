Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $37,000 in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 131,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 476.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
XERS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
