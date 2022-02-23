HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 725 Price Target at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 549.70 ($7.48) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 442.39.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

