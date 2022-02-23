HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $56,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $478.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.