Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

