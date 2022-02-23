Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.64

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 58923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYLN. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $634.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after buying an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

