Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.17 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

