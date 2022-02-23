Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.13 Average PT from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.17 ($13.83).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday.

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

