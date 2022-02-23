Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Trading Down 1.1%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 67,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

