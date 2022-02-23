Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IEP opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
