Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 12,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

