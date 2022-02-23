Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 12,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icanic Brands (ICNAF)
