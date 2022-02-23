ICHI (ICHI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $454,939.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $16.75 or 0.00047887 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $70.97 million and $454,939.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.44 or 0.06820255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,064.05 or 1.00252377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049306 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,237,217 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.