ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,247. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.38.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.