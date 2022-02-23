IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 52.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $488.64 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

