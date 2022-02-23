ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $7.08 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.