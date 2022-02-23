ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $7.08 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.