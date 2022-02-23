Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. 775,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,693. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 281.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,752. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,632,000 after buying an additional 93,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 86.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 82,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 107,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

