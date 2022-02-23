IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,574 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78.

