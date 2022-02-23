India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 259,187 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $49.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

