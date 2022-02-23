Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $283.06

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 283.06 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.82), with a volume of 108432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.06.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

