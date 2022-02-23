InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 12.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFU. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other InfuSystem news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $142,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,355 shares of company stock worth $686,891. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $227.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

