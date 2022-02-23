Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) VP Philip A. Downing Acquires 2,000 Shares

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) VP Philip A. Downing acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Inotiv stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $577.16 million, a PE ratio of -127.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,363,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

