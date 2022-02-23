Insider Buying: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Purchases 3,925 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOS opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

