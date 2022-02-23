Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Acquires 166,229 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of CTKB opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,711,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

