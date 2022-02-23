Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Acquires 166,229 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.
Shares of CTKB opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $28.70.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.
About Cytek BioSciences
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
