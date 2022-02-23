Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,112 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $774.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $104,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INDT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

