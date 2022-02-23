Insider Selling: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Sells 6,916 Shares of Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$981.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

ACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

