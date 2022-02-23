Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$78.75. 80,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$63.17 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.85.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

