Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00.

TENB opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.