Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

